500 days of COVID-19 and counting

Over 500 days ago, in December 2019, the Lee County Health Department began a review of pandemic response plans due to increasing concerns over the emerging novel coronavirus. County plans were derived from the 2010 Pandemic Flu Response Plan that was developed to combat H1N1. The 2010 plans were reviewed and updated annually with guidance from the U.S. Center for Disease Control and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. While there was an emphasis on preparation, many believed, with appropriate actions, the virus could be managed and contained overseas.