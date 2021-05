The 2022 Volkswagen Taos slots under the Tiguan in VW’s U.S. and Canadian lineup and is built on the company’s MQB architecture. Starting Price (USD): $24,190 (inc. dest.) Taos is a town in New Mexico that has a population of around 6,000 people. The name derives from the Taos language meaning “(place of) red willows),” according to Wikipedia. It is also, now, the name of Volkswagen’s newest subcompact crossover, which the company claims gets inspiration from that little town in New Mexico. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we couldn’t drive the car in New Mexico, but does this new SUV have the character behind its name?