LEE COUNTY, NC – May 3, 2021 – Lee County Government (LCG) Health Department confirmed a total of 5,966 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. This represents an increase of 65 cases since the department’s last report on Monday, April 26th. At this time, the county reports 76 deaths attributed to COVID-19. No additional information about individual cases will be shared by the Lee County Health Department in order to maintain patient privacy.