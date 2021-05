When: Lancaster Township supervisors meeting, May 10. What happened: The township is selling the church property it owns at 551 Abbeyville Road. Background: The township acquired the former church in February to serve as a potential home for the Lancaster Township Fire Department but then decided not to use it for that purpose. Officials sought a renter for the property, but none was found. So, the land will be sold. Bids are due by Aug. 2 with the results to be announced at the Aug. 9 supervisors meeting. The property consists of a 13,076-square-foot brick building constructed in 1992 on 2 acres.