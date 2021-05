There are rumors that Samsung will be announcing a new Galaxy Watch 4 anytime now, probably along with the upcoming foldable smartphones. But until then, what we’re getting is a special edition of the current Galaxy wearable. The Galaxy Watch 3 TOUS edition, a collaboration with the famed Spanish jewelry and accessories brand, is now available in Spain but also can be bought from the United States. The features are mostly the same but it’s the smartwatch’s design that gets tweaked.