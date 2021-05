Pittsboro, NC – On the Chatham Chatlist discussion group the “Chathampatriot”asks why schools are a government function. I also do not have a family member in Chatham’s schools, but when I go to the grocery or pharmacy or farm supply, I hope to have educated people to deal with; people who can read and do arithmetic. I enjoy living in a community where we can have intelligent conversation among people who are competent to question all the answers. It’s not about “my kids” or “your kids” but what kind of community we choose to be.