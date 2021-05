SALISBURY, MD.- Behind 8 runs in the first three innings, the Parkside Rams shut out defending 3A state champion Bennett 10-0 through 6 innings. The Rams get their first win of the season after their first two games were postponed due to rain. The loss is the Clippers first on the year, dropping them to 1-1. It’s been two years since we saw baseball in the Bayside, May 15, 2019 was the last time we say any Bayside baseball before the Pandemic. The Bennett Clippers were hoisting the 3A state championship trophy. The Rams fell in the 2019 2A East regional finals 2-0 to Falston.