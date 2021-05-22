newsbreak-logo
Chatham lake welcomes new fishing coves

By For the Sanford Herald
The Sanford Herald
 4 days ago

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission created three new shallow-water fishing coves in Shearon Harris Lake in Chatham and Wake counties this week. This is the first time these types of habitat coves have been introduced in the state and should help improve angler catch rates. Largemouth bass prefer structure with high vertical profiles and aquatic vegetation. They use points, humps and woody debris to ambush prey. Taking that into consideration, agency biologists decided Harris Lake was the ideal reservoir to place fish attractors the shallow-water coves.

