Mosaic uncovered at historic building
A tile mosaic from the early 1900s was recently uncovered at a historic building in downtown Sanford. The two-story brick building at the corner of Wicker and South Moore streets was home to Lee Furniture in the 1950’s and 60’s and later housed Sprott Brothers Furniture, according to its listing on the National Register of Historic Places. Before then, it was home to a variety of businesses, including dry goods stores, clothing stores and an undertaking establishment.www.sanfordherald.com