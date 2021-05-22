Mosaic uncovered at historic building

Spring is finally here and nature is rewarding our patience with long-awaited warmth and, hopefully, sunshine. Trees, shrubs and perennials are expressing their show of solidarity by bringing forth blossoms attracting bees, butterflies and hummingbirds. Columbines are among the early spring bloomers that provide a great source of nectar for our pollinators and if you don’t mind a little quirky in your landscape, this may be the plant for you.