In the early days of the pandemic, Death Angel drummer Will Carroll was one of the first metal musicians diagnosed with COVID-19. The disease almost killed him: Carroll was in a medically induced coma for 12 days and one of the first patients in the United States to receive the then-experimental antiviral drug Remdesivir. But his journey was only beginning. Carroll first talked about his hospital battle with Decibel. During the interview, he mentioned strange experiences while in a coma that included imagining he’d been to hell and back and encountering a Jabba the Hutt-like creature. Metal blogs and mainstream news outlets picked up the story and implied Carroll had a religious conversion (he didn’t. The story quickly blew up on social media.