Charlotte, NC

'We got a little ahead of ourselves': Really yellow Bojangles violates city code

WLTX.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's hard to miss the super yellow Bojangles off of Independence Boulevard. So hard to miss the City of Charlotte noticed it's actually a code violation. "We got a little ahead of ourselves in our excitement to make a store look like our beloved Big Bo Box," a Bojangles spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte. "Really, we were just trying to have a little fun and see if our fans would notice. We're glad to hear they did."

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#City Code#Yellow Bojangles#N C#Independence Boulevard#Building Wrapping#Face#Fun#Turn
