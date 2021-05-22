newsbreak-logo
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.62

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.62 and traded as high as C$18.52. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$18.09, with a volume of 246,674 shares trading hands. A...

www.modernreaders.com
#Moving Average#Txg#Stock Trading#Trading Revenue#Insider Trading#Bmo Capital Markets#Torex Gold Resources Inc#Txg#Cibc#Morelos Gold#Eight Capital#Equities Analysts#Company#Sell Side Analysts#Copper#Carbon Deposits#Silver#Southern Mexico
