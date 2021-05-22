newsbreak-logo
Following A Defamation Case Involving Allegations Of Child Abuse, The Mother Of Ceaser Emanuel’s Daughter Retains An Attorney

By Bien Luigi
theurbantwist.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrystal Torres, the mother of Ceaser Emanuel’s daughter, has hired an attorney after Ceaser and his lawyer issued a press release about the alleged defamation case against her. Crystal posted a letter from her lawyer, who expresses his displeasure with the press conference’s comments. Her lawyer says that the allegations were made in breach of a current family court order. Crystal claims that Ceaser provided their daughter Cheyenne, as well as the Department of Child Protective Services, with a cease and desist order to prohibit them from speaking about the incident, as we previously noted.

theurbantwist.com
#Child Abuse#Defamation#Contempt Of Court#Emotional Abuse#Legal Services#Daughter#Breach#Emotional Trauma#Amends#Fight#Cheyenne
Seabrook, NHUnion Leader

Seabrook man indicted in alleged attempted murder case involving bat attack

Robert L. April III, 52, of Seabrook, was indicted this month on charges of attempted second-degree murder, criminal restraint, two counts of domestic violence, domestic violence-related strangulation, and witness tampering. According to a Seabrook police affidavit, officers responded to the Seabrook Emergency Room on the afternoon of Feb. 26 after...
Shiawassee County, MIArgus Press

Murder suspect retains new attorney

CORUNNA — The family of accused cannibal killer Mark Latunski, who was charged in the December 2019 murder of Kevin Bacon, has hired one of the top criminal defense firms in Michigan, and Latunski is no longer represented by the Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office, according to court filings. Mary...
Driggs, IDRegister Citizen

Mistrial in rape case declared after not enough jurors show

DRIGGS, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho judge had to declare a mistrial in a three-year-old rape case after 11 people failed to show up for jury duty. Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce declared the mistrial on Monday, EastIdahoNews.com reported, after just 38 out of 60 potential jurors called for jury selection showed up for duty. Some were excused by the judge before the selection process began, and several more were dismissed because they knew some of the people involved in the case or felt they couldn't be fair for other reasons.
Connersville, IN1017thepoint.com

WANTED ALLEGED CHILD ABUSER CAPTURED

(Connersville, IN)--A Richmond man who had been wanted for seriously injuring and neglecting his own four-year-old daughter has been located and was behind bars Monday morning. 28-year-old Matthew Shaffer is accused of causing broken bones and a brain injury to the young girl. He failed to show up for a court hearing last week, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. This weekend, Shaffer was found in Connersville. He and Casey Miller face decades in prison when they go on trial in August.
Denver, COPosted by
9NEWS

Mother arrested in connection with daughter's homicide

DENVER — The mother of a 9-month-old girl who died from blunt force injuries last summer has been arrested nine months after the girl's death. >The video above explains how to make a report to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Jolene Beyer-LaCrue, 19, was arrested by Denver Police (DPD) officers Thursday...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Ceaser Emanuel Sues Ex For Defamation After She Accuses Him Of Abuse: Report

The storyline of Black Ink Crew has nothing on what's going down in real life. Reality television star Ceaser Emanuel has been having a rough week as he, his ex, and his kids have been going at it on social media. Previously, Ceaser and Crystal Torres's teen daughter Cheyenne accused her father of abuse. The 17-year-old reportedly claimed that Ceaser grabbed her while he was in the shower and "stomped her out." This week, the drama reignited when those family issues once again resurfaced and Crystal blasted Ceaser, accusing him of using their personal lives as a storyline for Black Ink Crew.
Lafayette, TNLebanon Democrat

Man allegedly chokes wife following argument over a child's snack

A Lafayette man was arrested last Wednesday after allegedly choking his wife. Steven Craig Frost, 30, was charged with aggravated assault. According to the arrest report, Frost placed his hands on the throat of his wife and choked her. Frost’s wife indicated that they were arguing over a child’s snack,...
Flathead County, MTFlathead Beacon

Court Denies Motion to Dismiss Murder Charge in Hillious Case

Flathead County District Court Judge Robert Allison has denied a motion by the attorney for accused murderer Bradley Hillious to dismiss the charge against him on the grounds that the state’s release of Amanda Hillious’ body for cremation constituted improper destruction of evidence, despite the fact that Bradley authorized the cremation.
Paradise, MTscledger.net

Judge dismisses homicide charge

A judge on Tuesday dismissed a case against a Kalispell woman. Flathead County District Court Judge Amy Eddy dismissed the deliberate homicide charge against Rachel Bellesen. with prejudice, meaning charges cannot be brought against her again. She was charged last year after admitting to fatally shooting her ex-husband, Jacob Glace,...
Logan, UTkvnutalk

Sentencing postponed for man claiming he was hypnotized – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Sentencing for a 25-year-old Logan man convicted of assaulting a woman and strangling another man has been postponed. A judge continued the sentencing for Mathew Jester, after the defendant began claiming he was under hypnosis. Jester participated in a virtual sentencing hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning,...