Following A Defamation Case Involving Allegations Of Child Abuse, The Mother Of Ceaser Emanuel’s Daughter Retains An Attorney
Crystal Torres, the mother of Ceaser Emanuel’s daughter, has hired an attorney after Ceaser and his lawyer issued a press release about the alleged defamation case against her. Crystal posted a letter from her lawyer, who expresses his displeasure with the press conference’s comments. Her lawyer says that the allegations were made in breach of a current family court order. Crystal claims that Ceaser provided their daughter Cheyenne, as well as the Department of Child Protective Services, with a cease and desist order to prohibit them from speaking about the incident, as we previously noted.theurbantwist.com