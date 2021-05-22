Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Downgraded by Piper Sandler
Piper Sandler lowered shares of Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Blue Prism Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Blue Prism Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.www.modernreaders.com