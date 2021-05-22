newsbreak-logo
Stocks

Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Blue Prism Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Blue Prism Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “. Several other equities research analysts...
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $200.00 at JMP Securities

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $217.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.96.
Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.50.
Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

According to Zacks, “Willdan Group is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government. Nationwide, they enable their clients to realize cost and energy savings by providing a wide range of specialized services. They assist their clients with a broad range of complementary services relating to: Energy Efficiency and Sustainability; Engineering and Planning; Economic and Financial Consulting; and National Preparedness and Interoperability. They operate their business through a network of offices located primarily in California and New York. They also have operations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington, DC. “
AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Shares Up 12.7%

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO)’s share price shot up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Raised to $108.00 at Susquehanna

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.
CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Trading Down 0.4%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $111.13 and last traded at $113.04. Approximately 34,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 54,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.54. CSLLY has...
SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $136.00 and last traded at $136.00. 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.00.
B. Riley Increases Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $72.00

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.
Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to Sell

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “. A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BILI. Nomura raised Bilibili from a neutral rating to a...
Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CFRUY. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,243 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 130.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 167.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $60.00

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DKNG. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.
Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Shares Down 9.9%

Shares of Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 2,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 5,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.