Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.