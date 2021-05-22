Canaccord Genuity (:) Given Average Recommendation of “” by Brokerages

newsbreak-logo
Canaccord Genuity (:) has earned an average rating of “N/A” from the zero brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity (formerly Canaccord Adams) provides equities research, sales, and trading services, and investment banking services such as securities underwriting, sales, trading, M&A advice, and industry research. Formed in 1969 through the merger of Weston W. Adams & Company and Harkness & Hill, the company specializes in the technology, metals, mining, life sciences, real estate, and financial services sectors.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $200.00 at JMP Securities

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $217.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.96.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $60.00

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DKNG. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.71 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 306.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Sells C$607,848.00 in Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Saurabh Handa sold 74,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.17, for a total value of C$607,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,598,052.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PATH. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 167.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Raised to $108.00 at Susquehanna

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, an increase of 2,561.1% from the April 29th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $645,000 Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Integral Health Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. MacroGenics makes up approximately 1.6% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of MacroGenics worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) PT at $67.90

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.90.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HES. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.67.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) PT at $24.86

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.86.