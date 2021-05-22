$373.34 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter
Analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will announce sales of $373.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $379.20 million and the lowest is $367.67 million. VICI Properties posted sales of $257.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.www.modernreaders.com