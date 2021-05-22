$373.34 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will report $12.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. KemPharm posted sales of $6.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.