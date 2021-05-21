What’s Ahead at the 74th World Health Assembly

This year’s World Health Assembly may be the most pivotal in history. As the world still battles COVID-19 and tries to speed an end to the pandemic through some of the most unprecedented global partnerships in history, all eyes are on health. Following on the heels of the G20 Global Health Summit, the World Health Assembly will cover its largest number of topics ever, with discussions centering on reforms, financing, and a potential pandemic treaty to help prevent future pandemics before they start and ensure more resilient health systems for all.