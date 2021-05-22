newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lil Nas X Responds to Claims That He Is Seeking Clout From Nicki Minaj: “I Will Not Mention Her Any Longer”

By Bien Luigi
theurbantwist.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a fan of Lil Nas X, you’re probably aware of his past as a Barb or as one of Nick Minaj’s most ardent supporters, but it seems that his fellow Barbz are accusing him of using their queen for clout. Lil Nas X took to social media to declare that he would no longer talk about Nicki Minaj after receiving criticism for referencing her in his latest album. Lil Nas X sings about his life as a youth, which included a strong commitment to Nicki Minaj, in his new single “Sun Goes Down,” as well as the accompanying video.

theurbantwist.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Nas
Person
Lil Nas X
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clout#Twitter Inc#Nicki Mornin#Song#Angry Barbz#Rage#Video#Criticism#Declare#Publicity#Strangers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesComplex

Nicki Minaj Shows Off Her Rare Pink Richard Mille Watch

Nicki Minaj reminds us why she’s the self-proclaimed “Queen of rap.”. On Wednesday, the Pinkprint artist hit up Instagram to show off her iced-out timepiece by Swiss watchmaker Richard Mille. The video shows Nicki and her husband, Kenneth Petty, pulling up in a luxurious whip as her track plays through the speakers. Nicki is seen with her arm out the window, giving us a glimpse at the watch, which appears to be the RM 07-02 model, aka “The Pink Sapphire.”
Musiczapgossip.com

Nicki Minaj played Enya to her unborn son

Nicki Minaj played Enya to her son during her pregnancy. The chart-topping rap star – who gave birth to a baby boy on September 30 – has revealed her son hated listening to rap music but loved “soothing” songs. Nicki, 38, wrote on Twitter: “He hated rap music when he...
Mental Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Nicki Minaj says hiatus has improved her mental health

Nicki Minaj thinks taking a break from the music industry has been good for her mental health. The 38-year-old rap star hasn't released an album since 'Queen' in 2018 and Nicki admits she's now in a much better frame of mind after giving birth to her son in September. During...
Queens, NYAllure

This Is What It Looks Like When Nicki Minaj Does Her Own Makeup

Nicki Minaj has spent most of 2021 minding her business and taking care of her new (adorable) baby. And as a first-time mom in a pandemic, who can blame her? We barely heard a peep from the Queen until May 10 when she shared a photo of herself wearing nothing but a pair of embellished pink Crocs with two pink pillows held against her body. She snapped the pic as a teaser to some upcoming music she had on the way — the re-release of her 2009 mixtape "Beam Me Up Scotty."
Celebritiesimdb.com

Why Lil Nas X Just Promised to Never Mention Nicki Minaj in His Music Again

Lil Nas X has a message for the Barbz after mentioning Nicki Minaj in his latest song. The 22-year-old star dropped his latest single, "Sun Goes Down," on May 21 and in the track, he made a reference to being a huge fan of Nicki's in his younger years. The video that accompanied the single involved a plot centered around the musician's days in high school. "And nobody knows it when you're silent, I'd be by the phone," he sang. "Stanning Nicki mornin' into dawn, only place I felt I belonged." Well, after backlash from some of the Barbz arose on social media, the "Call Me By Your Name" star took to Twitter on...
CelebritiesEW.com

Nicki Minaj is obsessed with The Crown: ‘I’ve been hooked’

Celebs: they're just like us...especially when they get obsessed with pieces of pop culture. But singer Nicki Minaj might have taken that obsession to a new level. In an open letter to fans on her website, Minaj revealed that she's been hooked on the Netflix series The Crown, and she didn't shy away from gushing over how much passion she has for it.
Musichypebeast.com

Here Are J. Cole and Nicki Minaj's First Week Projections

J. Cole‘s The Off-Season and Nicki Minaj‘s Beam Me Up Scotty are both expected to open next week’s Billboard 200 with big numbers. According to HITS Daily Double, The Off-Season is looking to earn around 280,000 to 310,000 in total activity and 35,000 to 40,000 in album sales. If the 12-track record surpasses 291,000 in total activity, it will dethrone Taylor Swift’s new version of Fearless to hold the record for the biggest opening week of 2021 so far. The album marked Cole’s first full-length release since 2018’s KOD and features appearances and production from the likes of 21 Savage, Timbaland, Boi-1da and more.
Beauty & Fashionhot1061.com

NICKI MINAJ ADDRESSES DRUG USE RUMORS

Nicki Minaj is setting the record straight when it comes to her drug use. Fresh off the re-release of her Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape, the Queen went on Instagram Live Friday afternoon to discuss the “topic of the day,” her sniffling. On her IG Live the day before, viewers took notice of her runny nose and frequent sniffling, sending social media into a frenzy. There was speculation that she was sniffling because she was on drugs, specifically cocaine.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Lil Yachty Asks Nicki Minaj & The Barbz To Forgive Him

When Nicki Minaj and Cardi B were in the middle of their high-profile beef, Lil Yachty let fans know who he was siding with. Due to his friendship with Offset, who is also married to Cardi, Lil Boat pledged his allegiance to the Bronx superstar. But it seems Lil Yachty...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Shares Smoking Hot All-Pink Photo Dump

Nicki Minaj is back and she's just as influential as she's ever been. The superstar rapper returned to the spotlight a few weeks ago before the re-release of her debut mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty, which included three new songs. With the way Nicki has been moving, it looks like she may be planning on taking over with even more new music before the end of the year, plotting on keeping attention glued to her for the coming months.
Beauty & Fashionnuevoculture.com

Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Nicki Minaj, Grimes, Miley Cyrus, and More

Last week’s Saturday Night Live got the pink-drenched treatment last week. Among Elon Musk as the show’s guest and Miley Cyrus as the performer, there was a cameo by Grimes. Cyrus posted an image of her and Grimes backstage both in pink. Though, the looks could not have been more radically different. Cyrus opted for a semi-sheer baby pink dress with ostrich feather trim and Grimes went the full royal route, wearing a pair of white opera gloves and a fairytale princess dress that appeared plucked out of a video game. Cyrus captioned the image the best: “She’s not a princess. She’s a queen. @grimes 👽 🍑 🚀”
MusicGenius

Drake, Lil Wayne, & Nicki Minaj Reunite On “Seeing Green”

Nicki Minaj reissued her 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, on streaming services Friday and marked the occasion by reuniting Young Money’s big three on a new song. The project begins with “Seeing Green,” a link-up with Drake and Lil Wayne that marks their first song as a trio since the release of “No Frauds” in 2017.
CelebritiesEssence

Nicki Minaj Speaks On Her Father Robert Maraj's Passing

"He was very loved & will be very missed," the rapper shared in her statement. Last night, Barbz went crazy after Nicki Minaj went on Instagram live with Young Money Cash Money alum Drake and dropped her famed Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape. Following the re-release of hits such as “Seeing Green” and “I Get Crazy” from 12 years ago, Minaj also broke her silence on the passing of her father Robert Maraj on her official website in a long update to her fans about Netflix binge-watching and pregnancy cravings.