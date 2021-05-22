Lil Nas X Responds to Claims That He Is Seeking Clout From Nicki Minaj: “I Will Not Mention Her Any Longer”
If you’re a fan of Lil Nas X, you’re probably aware of his past as a Barb or as one of Nick Minaj’s most ardent supporters, but it seems that his fellow Barbz are accusing him of using their queen for clout. Lil Nas X took to social media to declare that he would no longer talk about Nicki Minaj after receiving criticism for referencing her in his latest album. Lil Nas X sings about his life as a youth, which included a strong commitment to Nicki Minaj, in his new single “Sun Goes Down,” as well as the accompanying video.theurbantwist.com