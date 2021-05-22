AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at CIBC

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DKNG. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.