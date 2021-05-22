newsbreak-logo
AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at CIBC

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABSSF. TD Securities downgraded...

#Cibc#Canada#Research Analysts#Moving Average#Target Price#Average Price Target#Stock Price#Equities Analysts#Cibc#Abssf#Td Securities#Rubber Solutions#Airboss Defense Group#Engineered Products#Company#Investors#Defense Industries#Dividend Kings#Featured Article#C 49 00
Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €237.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €254.07 ($298.90).
Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DWNI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €50.15 ($59.00).
B. Riley Increases Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $72.00

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $200.00 at JMP Securities

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $217.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.96.
Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

VTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.
Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.50.
Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PATH. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.
Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at CIBC

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.13.
Morgan Stanley Boosts BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $31.00

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BRBR. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.62.
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $60.00

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DKNG. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.
Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Stock Price Up 13.4%

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN)’s stock price traded up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.51. 168,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 84,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Jefferies Financial Group Increases Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Price Target to $22.00

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Shares of NASDAQ:NETI opened at $20.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08. Eneti has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.31.
Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Raised to $108.00 at Susquehanna

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.
Investors Purchase High Volume of Element Solutions Put Options (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 10,153 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 18,030% compared to the typical volume of 56 put options. Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates...
DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.