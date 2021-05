May is a busy time of year for families. Spring is in full bloom, many are planting gardens and possibly making plans for vacations. The schools are wrapping up the school year and all the children are longing for those summer days. For the high school and college seniors this is a time of endings as they prepare to graduate but remember just like when reading a good book, though one chapter is ending another is about to begin. All of us here at the Boone County Library would like to wish the high school graduating seniors and college graduates, in our surrounding area, a warm congratulations and best wishes on your next chapter!