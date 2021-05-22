Trinity High School graduates ready to flourish

Trinity High School graduated nine seniors Friday night after a whirlwind of a school year that “took life in a completely different direction” than what anyone had anticipated, said graduate and student council president Clayton Rhodes.

Rhodes made the student address at the graduation ceremony.

Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, including isolation, homeschooling and other restrictions, Rhodes said he has no doubt that he and his other fellow classmates would “continue to flourish and bloom, making significant contributions to society.”

Rhodes said the pandemic even had some positive impacts on lives as well, causing everyone to slow down and appreciate their surroundings.

Trinity High school graduates and faculty also honored another classmate, Jake Coomes, who passed away March, 2017 during the class’ eighth grade year at St. Mary’s Grade School.

“I personally felt a huge loss at the death of this close friend,” Rhodes said.

Graduating students took turns placing yellow roses in a seat reserved for Coomes among the graduates.

First year teacher Maddie Brasher-Evans gave the commencement address, noting that this particular group of seniors, her first group, would always hold a special place with her.

“They’re the group that you test all of your material on, kind of like your first child. The nine seniors that are sitting in front of me were the first class I had on my first day,” she said. “I do not think that I could ask for a better group.

“Despite every obstacle this past year has presented, this class has managed to make the best of it, they managed to find the joy. I truly hope that they continue to do that for the rest of their lives.”

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360