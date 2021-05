The site was under the weather on Friday (all better now), so instead you get the Friday Roundup, Monday Edition:. “Sources” tell the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the Oakland A’s owners “are interested in a public-private collaboration” for any new stadium in Las Vegas (or any new stadium anywhere? the Review-Journal isn’t clear, or the sources weren’t), pointing to the two most recent MLB stadiums, the Atlanta Braves‘ and Texas Rangers‘, as examples. As a reminder, the public price tag on those two projects ended up at $392 million and $500 million, respectively.