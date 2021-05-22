Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4

UNDATED (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will see plenty of familiar faces when his AL Central leaders host his longtime team, the St. Louis Cardinals tonight. The 76-year-old Hall of Fame skipper guided the Cardinals from 1996-2011, reaching the playoffs nine times and winning two World Series championships. Out of the majors for nearly a decade, he returned to the dugout this season with Chicago. Lance Lynn is scheduled to start for the White Sox. The 34-year-old righty was a rookie when he pitched in relief in the final game that La Russa managed for the Cardinals.