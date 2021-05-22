newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Looking for drama on the final day of the season? Follow Ligue 1

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter three of the top four clubs in Ligue 1 held serve last weekend and won their matches, the battle for the title and the final Champions League place remains tight. Neutrals’ favourites Lille are a point clear at the top of the table and only need to win at Angers to capture a well deserved title, but PSG are lurking and ready to pounce. If Lille slip up and PSG win at Brest they will clinch a domestic double. It would be quite the achievement for Mauricio Pochettino’s team given the tumult and stress they have endured this season – from the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel to the agonising will-he-won’t-he transfer saga surrounding Kylian Mbappé.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Gaël Kakuta
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#La Liga#Best Drama#Follow Ligue#Psg#Brest#The Europa League#Oglio#Bordeaux#Lille#Lyon In Memphis Depay#Europa Conference League#St Etienne#Lfp#Nice#Nimes#Nantes#Lorient#Dijon#Reims
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccerbesoccer.com

PSG stumbles leave Lille on brink of Ligue 1 title

Lille stand tantalisingly close to a first Ligue 1 title in a decade, but Kylian Mbappe is convinced that Paris Saint-Germain will only have themselves to blame if they fail to retain their crown. PSG have won the French title in seven of the last eight seasons and were fully...
Soccerpunditfeed.com

Rennes vs PSG Prediction, Game Odds and Free Betting Tips (09/05/2021)

After being dumped out of the Champions League by Manchester City, PSG now focuses on dislodging Lille from the top of Ligue 1. Find out more about this fixture in our comprehensive analysis below. Top Free Predictions for Rennes vs PSG Match. Our predictions for Rennes vs PSG are bias-free...
Soccerpunditfeed.com

Reims vs Monaco Predictions, Betting Odds and Tips (09/05/2021)

Monaco suffered a major setback in their title quest last weekend at home. The visitors will be without two players, all of whom picked red cards in 3-2 home defeat to Lyon last weekend. Can they still get a top-three finish? More details in our comprehensive game analysis and preview.
UEFApunditfeed.com

Rumilly Vallieres vs Monaco Prediction, Game Odds and Top Free Tips (13/05/2021)

Coupe de France semifinals fixture between Rumilly Vallieres and Monaco pits a forth-tier side against top flight outfit. Find out more in our comprehensive analysis and game preview. Top Free Predictions for Rumilly Vallieres vs Monaco. Punditfeed soccer tips are bias-free and premised on current news, team stats, matchup history...
Soccerbesoccer.com

VIDEO: Monaco's top five goals v Reims

Take a look at some of Monaco's best goals against Reims ahead of their Ligue 1 meeting. Monaco travel to Reims for a Ligue 1 game on Sunday. Kick off is at 17:05 CEST. Ahead of the game at the Stade Auguste-Delaune, we bring you some of Monaco's best goals against Reims from previous meetings. Take a look goals from the likes of Fabinho and Martial in the video above! The meeting earlier in the season was a thrilling 2-2 draw.
UEFAonefootball.com

Barcelona to battle PSG for AS Monaco defender

Barcelona are set to kick off a summer bidding war with Paris Saint-Germain for AS Monaco star Caio Henrique. The Brazilian U23 international has established himself as one of the most consistent full backs in Ligue 1 this season after joining the French side from Atletico Madrid less than 12 months ago.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

PSG left to chase Lille for Ligue 1 title after Champions League exit

Paris (AFP) – Paris Saint-Germain are out of the Champions League and there is a danger that for once they will miss out on the French title too as they head into the weekend still trailing leaders Lille. With three games remaining PSG are a point behind Lille, the possibility...
Soccernintendo-power.com

PSG: Possible lines, channel and match time

State Renoys welcomes PSG for this 36th day of Like 1 from 9:00 pm on Sunday 09 May 2021. A match to watch live on TV on Canal +. To learn more about this decisive match in the title race after Lill’s win on Friday night, follow the guide!. The...
SoccerSeattle Times

Back to chasing French league for PSG as European dream ends

PARIS (AP) — Another Champions League dream is over for Paris Saint-Germain and it’s back to the reality of saving its French league title with only three games left. The way PSG’s players lost their composure against Manchester City on Tuesday night shows they remain prone to self-capitulation under pressure, and coach Mauricio Pochettino even had to calm them down at the final whistle.
Socceronefootball.com

Report: Barcelona and PSG set sights on Monaco left-back

As per Portuguese outlet UOL, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly shown an interest in Monaco fullback Caio Henrique. The French side, who are in the race to secure Champions League qualification for next season, have already seen their signing from last year turn a lot of heads. The Brazilian...
Soccersemoball.com

Yilmaz stars as Lille wins 3-0 to move 4 points ahead of PSG

PARIS (AP) -- Burak Yilmaz scored an early penalty and added a superb long strike as French league leader Lille won at Lens 3-0 to move four points ahead of Paris Saint-Germain on Friday. PSG must beat Rennes on Sunday to stay within one point of Lille. But even if...
Soccerthestatszone.com

2020-21 Ligue 1 – Rennes vs PSG Preview & Prediction

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. Where is Rennes vs PSG being played? Roazhon Park, Rennes. Where can I get tickets for Rennes vs PSG? Some fans are allowed in French...
UEFAsportsfinding.com

Barça has two Champions of the Champions in its squad

Barça pursues its first Champions League title next Sunday, May 16 (9:00 p.m., on Gol TV), in the final that will be played against Chelsea in Gothenburg (Sweden). The illusion is maximum in the Barcelona squad. And is not for less. The continental trophy of women's football could not only be in the showcases of the Barça club for the first time. It would also do it in Spanish women's football and in the record of most of the players who will defend the elastic culé in Swedish territory.
Soccergivemesport.com

Kylian Mbappe: Latest Transfer Rumours, News, Gossip And More

Since bursting onto the scene at AS Monaco during the 2016/17 campaign, Kylian Mbappe has emerged as one of the most deadly forwards in world football. Despite only being 22-years-old, the Paris Saint-Germain talisman has already won a host of major trophies including the 2018 World Cup with France. Yet...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Lille open talks to sign Alexander Nubel

After sealing the Bundesliga title last weekend, Bayern Munich will start thinking about next season even though two games are left in the league. Along with improving the squad to win more silverware, sorting the future of Alexander Nubel is also on the agenda for Die Roten. The German Champions...
Soccerpunditfeed.com

Nimes vs Lyon Prediction, Odds and Fixture Tips (16/05/2021)

Lyon is looking for the third victory in a row after bouncing back from a 3-1 defeat to Lille three weeks ago. The visitors also hope to finish in top four, and consequently Champions League places. Can Nimes secure another point against Rudi Garcia and his squad? More details in our comprehensive analysis.