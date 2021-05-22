Looking for drama on the final day of the season? Follow Ligue 1

After three of the top four clubs in Ligue 1 held serve last weekend and won their matches, the battle for the title and the final Champions League place remains tight. Neutrals’ favourites Lille are a point clear at the top of the table and only need to win at Angers to capture a well deserved title, but PSG are lurking and ready to pounce. If Lille slip up and PSG win at Brest they will clinch a domestic double. It would be quite the achievement for Mauricio Pochettino’s team given the tumult and stress they have endured this season – from the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel to the agonising will-he-won’t-he transfer saga surrounding Kylian Mbappé.