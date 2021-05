Writing in Governing, Jake Blumgart assesses the potential for significant change in the U.S. Department of Transportation as newly appointed secretary Pete Buttigieg champions more diverse modes. "Many of the seemingly groundbreaking gestures the former Democratic presidential aspirant is making, like riding his bike to cabinet meetings or denouncing the racist history of highway policy, have precedent during Barack Obama’s presidency." The department, writes Blumgart, has historically done "little more than overseeing the distribution of funds based on strict formulas that allocate resources to the states." Much of its funding is spent on roadways, and "[m]ost of its tens of thousands of workers are air traffic controllers."