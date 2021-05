GREENFIELD — Textile artist Pamela Mick will demonstrate textile painting on fabric with fabric dyes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 15 at the Twenty North Gallery, 20 N. Main St. Mick will talk about how to prepare cloth before painting, how to mix the dyes before application to the fabric, letting the work set to cure and rinsing the dyes from the fabric without losing the color vibrancy. Mick will demonstrate the process several times during the gallery’s open hours and bring some of her finished dye painted quilts to display.