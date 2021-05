Calvin Harris shocked his fans with a wonderful music teaser on Instagram that could mean that a potential summer anthem is close to seeing the light. Following a time in which DJs jumped onboard the NFT train, which could be a revolution for Calvin Harris, the hard work in the studio is starting to pay off. Although it was only a short, blurry teaser, the artist looked very excited about this new track. The EDM veteran behind legendary tracks like ‘We Found Love’ or ‘Summer’ revealed that he’s producing a new summer anthem.