BC-Results CTM-10-Add

TOP HITTERS: Frisco center fielder Bubba Thompson reached base safely three times by going 1-for-2 with two walks. Thompson also had a sacrifice bunt. TOP PITCHERS: RoughRiders starter Jake Latz fired five scoreless innings of one-hit ball. The lefty struck out eight and walked two. … RockHounds starting pitcher Chase Cohen threw 3 2/3 shutout innings, while allowing only two hits and no walks. Cohen struck out four. … Midland’s Jared Koenig did not allow a hit over 4 1/3 innings of relief. Koenig struck out four and walked three. … Cohen, Koenig, Eric Marinez, Zack Erwin and Zach Jackson combined to throw a two-hitter for Midland.