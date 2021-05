We’ve all felt it before – that sense of “I don’t belong here.” If you’ve ever stepped up to a startline feeling like you somehow faked your way there and you don’t actually have what it takes to get this thing done, then you’ve experienced imposter syndrome. As with many dysfunctional thought patterns like this, it can be helpful to start by recognizing you’re not the only one who feels this way. Normalizing the experience allows you to approach the issue with self-compassion, acceptance, and a desire to change the behavior rather than with shame and frustration that you’re experiencing it in the first place.