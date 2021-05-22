Simu Liu promises that Marvel’s Shang-Chi will “deliver action sequences in a way fans have never seen before”
Simu Liu is set to become the first Asian actor to lead a Marvel Studios movie this year when he brings the titular hero to life in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Given that the character is known as the Master of Kung Fu, it seems safe for fans to go into Shang-Chi expect get plenty of exciting martial arts action alongside all of the traditional Marvel razzmatazz, and based on his recent comments to E! Online, Liu is extremely confident that the movie will deliver when it comes to its action sequences.www.flickeringmyth.com