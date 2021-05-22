Simu Liu promises that Marvel’s Shang-Chi will “deliver action sequences in a way fans have never seen before”

Movie theaters are making a comeback. Disney has confirmed that some of their late Summer film releases will stick to at least a 45 day window in theaters before Disney+ adopts them for streaming. Among the first will be Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Five Rings and Free Guy, which will both premiere strictly in theaters for at least 45 days. The number of days is flexible, however, and it's possible Disney decides to keep them in theaters for longer if they are doing well. In contrast, Disney's upcoming films Cruella (May 28), Black Widow(July 9), and Jungle Cruise (July 30) will all have theater/Disney+ hybrid releases, meaning they will also be available to purchase on Disney+ for $29.99 on the day of release. This news comes to us from deadline.com.