Readers sound off on Republican leaders, battery storage and TV commercials

Bronx: It is clear that the majority of Republican members of Congress, like Jim Jordan, adhere to an unbreakable law: Their loyalty and service is to Trump, corporate structures and big money. There is no regard or loyalty to the citizenry of the United States of America. Pictures of abusive behavior toward its less powerful citizens, pictures and quotes of Trump inciting insurrection, rights of women (rape okay, abortion no, but soldiers sent to be killed in fruitless wars, yes), coddling of the gun lobby and guns everywhere are ignored and refuted by repeated, blatant lies.