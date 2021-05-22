newsbreak-logo
Indiana State

INDems to Gov. Holcomb: raise the minimum wage, solve Indiana’s worker shortage

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana Democratic Party, the organization that advocates for the future of Indiana and its families, called on Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Republican Party to join Democrats in an effort to raise the state’s minimum wage and provide better pathways to success for the more than 892,000 Hoosiers – including more than 550,000 women – who currently have a minimum wage job in Indiana. The request comes after Governor Holcomb issued an executive order requiring Hoosiers requesting unemployment benefits to prove they are actively searching for a job. Raising the state’s minimum wage would help relieve Indiana from its worker shortage, but it’d require Republicans to put down their extreme partisanship on the issue itself.

