newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boaz, AL

Graduated college 1st, then high school

By Shelley Smith Snead State College
advertisergleam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe month of May has been a whirlwind of activity for Savannah Wood of Boaz. A senior at Boaz High School, she has had her last high school exam, her last sports banquet, her last high school awards day – and her first college graduation. In addition to earning her...

www.advertisergleam.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boaz, AL
Local
Alabama Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Education#College Degree#First College#College Life#Grade School#Summer School#Student Life#Student Success#Boaz High School#English#Savannah Wood Of Boaz#College Classes#Graduation#Enrollment#Athletics#Spring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Boaz, ALsnead.edu

Snead State Alumnus Uses Training to Make a Difference On His Job

Snead State Community College alumnus Christian Roberts of Albertville cites one of the perks of working in his job field is solving new problems, and he used his education and training to offer a solution to a problem at work. Roberts has worked for six months as an Industrial Engineer...
Albertville, ALSand Mountain Reporter

Local group seeks to fund Dr. Thomas Allen Kirby Memorial Scholarship

Albertville attorney John C. Gullahorn, the president elect of the University of Alabama National Alumni Association, is leading a campaign to endow a scholarship to the university in memory of the late Albertville dentist Allen Kirby. It will take $25,000 to fully endow the Dr. Thomas Allen Kirby Memorial Scholarship...
Marshall County, ALadvertisergleam.com

Cadet receives SVC award

Marshall Technical School held its annual awards banquet Tuesday morning and afternoon on campus in the VICA room with nearly all students attending. The Guntersville Sons of Confederate Veterans were on hand to present an award to a JROTC student at Marshall Tech. Cadet Herbert Hughes III received the H.L....
Marshall County, ALadvertisergleam.com

CASA golf tourney draws crowd

A big turnout meant big money for the Care Associates System for the Aging and Homebound (CASA) of Marshall County last weekend, as a record number of golfers turned out to Big Spring Lake Golf Course in Albertville to raise money for the organization. According to Shirley Holland, CASA’s Executive...
Guntersville, ALadvertisergleam.com

50 years ago in the Gleam

50 years ago, these stories ran in The Advertiser-Gleam on Saturday, May 17, 1971:. County of debtors – Marshall County ranked No. 3 in the state in terms of public debt per person, behind only Mobile and Jefferson Counties. Ten ball teams – There were 10 baseball and softball teams...
Marshall County, ALSand Mountain Reporter

Marshall County Schools graduations begin next week

The Marshall County School System graduations are set to start next week.The board of education announced the dates and times during a meeting Wednesday. Brindlee Mountain High School will be the first to hold its graduation ceremony on Monday, May 17 at 7:30 p,.m. Asbury High School is set to hold its graduation Tuesday, May 18 at 7 p.m. followed by Douglas High School on Friday, May 21, at 7:30 p.m. and DAR High School on Saturday, May 22 at 10 a.m. Superintendent Wigley recommends the Marshall County Board of Education approve the agenda for the May 12, 2021, board meeting.
Marshall County, ALadvertisergleam.com

Senior Spotlight - Says moderation, exercise key

This week, The Advertiser Gleam spotlights Bobby Rice, 83, who currently resides in Asbury. Bobby is a retired teacher, a long-time poll worker and now a published songwriter. A: Asbury, in Marshall County near Guntersville. Q: Who were your parents?. A: Rufus & Pearl Marsh Rice. Q: What did your...
Marshall County, ALWAFF

Marshall Medical Centers celebrate staff for National Hospital Week

GUNTERSVIILE, Ala. (WAFF) - Monday marks the beginning of National Hospital Week, and Marshall Medical Centers is showing appreciation for the healthcare heroes there. When the pandemic hit in 2020, Marshall Medical Centers staff were too busy to celebrate National Hospital Week. Instead, they worked hard to save lives. Chief...
Marshall County, ALSand Mountain Reporter

Marshall County youth completes training at Alfa youth leadership conference

An elite group of ninth and 10th graders from throughout Alabama attended the Alfa Youth Leadership Conference at the 4-H Center in Columbiana April 29-30. Students applied for the conference which focused on training future leaders. It is sponsored by the Alabama Farmers Federation, Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation, county Farmers Federations and Alabama Farm Credit (AFC).
Birmingham, ALadvertisergleam.com

Sisters ride out Birmingham flood

A pair of sisters from Marshall County had a front row seat for the severe flooding in Birmingham this past Tuesday night. Katie and Leah Wood are student athletes at Birmingham Southern College. Katie graduated from Guntersville in 2018 and Leah graduated from Albertville in 2020. Both play on the Birmingham Southern softball team.
Grant, ALadvertisergleam.com

Sports turf workshop at Grant

The Marshall County Extension Office is hosting a sports field management workshop Tuesday, May 11, from 9 a.m. until noon at Grant Town Park, 401 Kidtopia Park Road, Grant. The workshop is free, but people must pre-register by calling 256-582-2009. Topics will include:. • General turf management. • New field...
Union Grove, ALadvertisergleam.com

School Board - County, Union Grove land pact

The Marshall County School Board and town of Union Grove are one step closer to finalizing a deal for the old Brindlee Mountain Primary location. At its meeting this past Thursday, the School Board voted in favor of asking the State of Alabama to deed the old Brindlee Primary site to Union Grove and to the Marshall County Schools. According to Superintendent Dr. Cindy Wigley, this will be the last step in officially deeding the land to Union Grove.
Marshall County, ALadvertisergleam.com

Winners from 4-H Round-up

Marshall County 4-H held the annual County Round-Up contests at the Guntersville Rec Center on April 13, 15, 20 and 22. Youth from across Marshall County participated in the various contests. Congratulations to all participants!. These were the winners:. The World I See. Andrew Duke (Boaz Intermediate School)- 1st, Junior...
Boaz, ALcityofboaz.org

Preschool Storytime @ 2 p.m.

Due to Covid-19, we are limiting our in-person program attendance. Children can join Mrs. Savannah at the library to play instruments, sing songs, listen to a story, and make a craft. Children around preschool age are welcome! Every Tuesday, there will be two time slots for Storytime: 10 a.m and 2 p.m. Both Storytimes will have the same story and craft, you do not have to come to both. We are only allowing 12 kids per Storytime for now, but that can always be adjusted later if needed. There is a sign-up sheet for both time slots every week. Please call us at 256-593-3000 and give your child(ren)'s name, your phone number, and which time you'd like. -You must reserve your child(ren)'s time slot to attend. -If you are unable to attend, please cancel as soon as possible so we can open your spot to someone who may be waiting. -There will be a very limited amount of grab bags available for those who feel more comfortable staying home.