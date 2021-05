ATHENS — Wesleyan’s baseball team swept into the Class A Private finals with a Saturday sweep at Athens Christian in the Final Four. The Wolves battled for a 6-4 win in Game 1 before finishing off the sweep with 9-4 victory in the nightcap, setting up a showdown with Region 7-A Private champion Mount Paran in the championship series. The state finals begin with a May 21 doubleheader at 5 p.m. at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville with the if necessary Game 3 scheduled for May 22 at noon.