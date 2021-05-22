newsbreak-logo
Science

Papers that are less likely to be true are often the most cited in academic research

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 4 days ago

Papers in leading psychology, economic and science journals that fail to replicate and therefore are less likely to be true are often the most cited papers in academic research, according to a new study by the University of California San Diego's Rady School of Management. Published in Science Advances, the...

