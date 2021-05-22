newsbreak-logo
Music

See A Perfect Circle's Riveting Performance of "Judith" on 'Conan' in 2000

Revolver
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 16th, 2000 — less than a week before the release of their debut LP, Mer de Noms — A Perfect Circle stepped away from their tour with Nine Inch Nails and visited Late Night With Conan O'Brien to perform the album's smash single "Judith." The song is deeply personal and seethes with vivid despair and outrage. The biting lyrics revolve around singer Maynard James Keenan's mother, Judith Marie, who suffered a stroke and was restricted to a wheelchair for the rest of her life yet still maintained her belief in God. Needless to say, Maynard did not share in her religious faith. "How the savior has abandoned you," he sings. "Fuck your God."

