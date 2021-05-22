Travel certificate is integrated into the CoronaCheck app • Second AstraZeneca shot put faster again

The intention is indeed to be ready by July 1 with the covid travel certificate with which the Dutch can travel across Europe. That said Ron Roozendaal, director of information policy at the Ministry of Health, on the radio show News and Co. “Everything is intended to be ready in the Netherlands by July 1 at the latest. This will be done with an already known application, which is already in the App Store. This is the CoronaCheck app, now used for access to the Netherlands. and negative tests. “