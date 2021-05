A modern-day spin on a grassroots community lemonade stand concept has been made possible by a generous grant from the Ludwick Family Foundation to The Let It Be Foundation. The Let It Be Foundation was established in 2006 by Chino Hills residents Ruthe and Michael Rosen to honor the legacy of their daughter, Karla Asch-Rosen, who passed away at the age of 15 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.