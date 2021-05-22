COUCH'S CORNER: Second Kern County Family Justice Center coming to south Kern
I am so pleased to announce the creation of a second Kern County Family Justice Center in south Kern, in the Lamont area. District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer and her office deserve the credit for this plan, but I am pleased that our District 4 office was able to help in the development and implementation. We didn’t do much. All we really did was get out of their way, but sometimes that’s what government needs to do to make things happen.www.bakersfield.com