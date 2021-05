The Soquel Canyon Parkway exit at the 71 Freeway is finally transformed by Caltrans crews into a landscaped offramp after a widening and lane-addition project that started in January 2020. After the exit was completed, the corner appeared disheveled for months, partly due to the delay when Southern California Edison had to switch the power supply from an existing cabinet to a new one. The City of Chino Hills contributed $340,000 toward the $1.3 million Caltrans project.