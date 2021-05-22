The Hague slows down parking permits

At the Trabzon Metropolitan Municipality Assembly meeting, Mayor Zorluoğlu received a statement about the rail system. Making an assessment at the Trabzon Metropolitan Municipality Assembly meeting, Mayor Zorluoğlu said, “We are working on 2 important transportaion documents. One of them is the Transportation Master Plan, which has always been talked about, but has not been implemented. At the end of this year, the backbone of the Transportation Master Plan will emerge. It will be available in 2022. Public transportation and light rail systems will be included in these proposals. After the Master Plan is put in front of us, we will evaluate the Light Rail system much more accurately. When we brought the issue to the agenda at the Ministry of Transport, they asked if there is a Transportation Master Plan. When they said we don't have it, they said there was nothing to talk about light rail. Hopefully, when this figure emerges, we will go to the ministry with a draft plan at the end of this year and go to the table with the dynamics of the city.