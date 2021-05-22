newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

The Hague slows down parking permits

By Phil Schwartz
dodofinance.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe measure is set out in the parking strategy “Parking in an accessible and livable city” by Alderman Robert van Asten (D66). In it, Van Asten describes a large number of measures with which he wishes to maintain the attractiveness of public space. “The Hague will experience strong growth in the years to come, both in population and jobs,” says Van Asten. “This leads to additional pressure on public space.”

dodofinance.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Garages#Street Parking#Parking Spaces#Car Parking#Free Parking#The City Council#P R#Parking Regulations#Business Permits#Hague#Parking Fees#Public Parking Lots#Unlimited Parking#Permit Holders#Parked Cars#Public Spaces#Shopping Streets#Mobility Hubs#Scheveningen#Zone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Jobs
Related
Golden, COgoldentranscript.net

Council considering parking permits near Lubahn Trail

Anyone who has tried to park on the residential streets around the Lubahn Trail on South Table Mountain knows what a challenge it can be. But that situation could soon change if the Golden City Council decides to create a new parking permit area that would limit parking along those streets.
Trafficpopville.com

“DDOT Launches New Digital Parking Permit System”

“Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced the preliminary launch of ParkDC Permits, a new, centralized digital system for DC residents and their visitors to manage visitor, temporary, home health aide, and contractor parking permits via a single online portal. Live testing of ParkDC Permits begins May 12 with the digital system available to residents in two Advisory Neighborhood Commissions (ANCs) in Wards 1 and 6. The system opens up to residents District-wide on July 1.
New York City, NYWestern Queens Gazette

‘Slow Down To Get Around’ Sanitation Trucks

Department of Sanitation (DSNY) officials are reminding motorists that drivers who speed past sanitation collection trucks face jail time or a fine of up to $100. The “Slow Down to Get Around” bill requires motorists to reduce their speed when passing city and privately owned refuse and recycling vehicles with flashing lights.
Industrymckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

Canal slows down for fish passage

WALTERVILLE: The Eugene Water & Electric Board started diverting less water into the Walterville Power Canal last Thursday afternoon. The change was aimed at increasing McKenzie River flows in the bypassed reach of the river to improve fish migration and water quality. Under the utility’s federal operating license, the Walterville...
Kent County, DEbaytobaynews.com

Permits required for drone use in Kent County parks

DOVER — Drones and remote control airplanes are prohibited in Kent County parks unless operating under a special-use permit obtained through the Parks & Recreation Division. With a permit, a remote control operator may fly his or her craft in three of Kent County’s parks: Big Oak, Browns Branch or Kesselring.
barrie360.com

Nottawasaga OPP revive Slow Down Save A Life campaign

Nottawasaga OPP have relaunched their Slow Down Save A Life traffic safety campaign. – an effort to identify and resolve traffic concerns in Essa Township. “The Slow Down, Save a Life Traffic Safety Campaign provides the opportunity for the Nottawasaga OPP and our community partners in Essa Township to work together toward improving the safety of our citizens. No one entity can make the same difference as the community working together which is what this initiative is about.”
Chicago, ILurbanize.city

Lincoln Park mixed-user with 35 apartments scores building permit

A four-story mixed-use development slated for 2317 N. Clark Street in Lincoln Park is ready to begin construction after scoring permits from the city of Chicago. The project replaces a vacant lot that was previously home to a single-story Walgreens, just south of the landmarked Egyptian Revival-style Reebie Storage and Moving Company. The upcoming building includes 2,350 square feet of retail space fronting Clark, 45 rental apartments, and a rooftop deck for residents.
TrafficStreetsblog Capitol Hill

Speed Up the 24, Just Don’t Take Any Space from Motorists?

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. SFMTA is holding outreach meetings to get feedback on planned changes on the Divisadero Corridor...
Carsraillynews.com

Normalization Begins E-Scooters Hit the Streets

Those who spent most of their time in their homes due to the pandemic clung to electric scooters as the restriction was lifted. Moving from the increased use of e-scooters, MediaMarkt draws attention to a few tricks for those who use e-scooters and those who are just starting to use them, which vary in price, distance, speed or carrying capacity.
Worldtraffictechnologytoday.com

Swarco Traffic to install intelligent flood warning system in UK

Swarco Traffic has signed a new partnership agreement with England’s North Yorkshire County Council to install an intelligent new flood warning system to divert drivers away from a stretch of the A684 between Bainbridge and Wensley in the North Yorkshire Dales, that is affected by flooding. As part of its...
Queens, NYforesthillspost.com

Developer Files Permits to Demolish Rego Park’s Tower Diner and Synagogue

A developer has filed permits to demolish a number of buildings in Rego Park, including a popular diner and a synagogue that occupies a historic Art Deco building. RJ Capital Holdings, under the name Trylon LLC, filed the demolition permits on May 3 for the triangular lot at 98-85 Queens Blvd. where Tower Diner, Ohr Natan Synagogue and several businesses sit.
Trafficraillynews.com

Development in Trabzon Light Rail System Project

At the Trabzon Metropolitan Municipality Assembly meeting, Mayor Zorluoğlu received a statement about the rail system. Making an assessment at the Trabzon Metropolitan Municipality Assembly meeting, Mayor Zorluoğlu said, “We are working on 2 important transportaion documents. One of them is the Transportation Master Plan, which has always been talked about, but has not been implemented. At the end of this year, the backbone of the Transportation Master Plan will emerge. It will be available in 2022. Public transportation and light rail systems will be included in these proposals. After the Master Plan is put in front of us, we will evaluate the Light Rail system much more accurately. When we brought the issue to the agenda at the Ministry of Transport, they asked if there is a Transportation Master Plan. When they said we don't have it, they said there was nothing to talk about light rail. Hopefully, when this figure emerges, we will go to the ministry with a draft plan at the end of this year and go to the table with the dynamics of the city.
Salem, ORsalemreporter.com

Parks board to weigh in on park usage as permitting resumes in a few weeks

People enjoy the nice weather while keeping their distance in Riverfront Park on Thursday, April 9. (Amanda Loman/Salem Reporter) The Salem City Council wants the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board to provide policy recommendations on parks usage and permitting following a controversial right-wing event at Riverfront Park on May 1.
Trafficthenorthernlight.com

Road Rules: Driving on highways like I-5

Question: My question is about driving on limited-access freeways such as I-5. I try to drive as consistently as possible. On a three lane freeway, my understanding is the left lane is for passing, and the other two lanes are general purpose, which I’ve always understood to mean one lane isn’t supposed to be faster than the other. Typically I’ll drive in the center lane. The right lane usually goes slower but not always. Is there a legal requirement that says if I’m in the center lane with others passing me on the right, I must move to the right? If not, is it a courtesy I’m not aware of?
Montrose County, COMontrose Daily Press

Permit a go for RV park at Riverside Gardens

An RV and camping resort planned on Riverside Gardens property cleared a hurdle Wednesday, when the Montrose County commissioners approved a special use permit. The permit allows owners David Coker and John Reams (Hempton Land Holdings LLC) to develop and operate the RV campground in an area zoned for general agriculture and the county master plan itself allows for special use permits to be issued for campgrounds in general ag.
Alton, ILaltondailynews.com

Alton Works to Slow Down Illegal Dumping

If you have been on some of the lesser-traveled roads in Alton, you may have noticed a dumping problem. It can range from garbage to large furniture and appliances, and in many cases, people are throwing unwanted items down steep hillsides that can be hard to get to. Alton Public...
Washington, DCPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: DDOT Launches New Digital Parking Permit System

News Release — District Department of Transportation. ParkDC Permits simplifies requests for parking permits for visitors, contractors, and home health aides. (Washington DC) – Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced the preliminary launch of ParkDC Permits, a new, centralized digital system for DC residents and their visitors to manage visitor, temporary, home health aide, and contractor parking permits via a single online portal. Live testing of ParkDC Permits begins May 12 with the digital system available to residents in two Advisory Neighborhood Commissions (ANCs) in Wards 1 and 6. The system opens up to residents District-wide on July 1.