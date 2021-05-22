newsbreak-logo
FDA Seizes 37,500 Tons of Kratom in Florida

By Pat Anson
painnewsnetwork.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food and Drug Administration has announced a large seizure of kratom from a supplement packaging company in Florida, in what could be an escalation of the agency’s efforts to stop kratom sales in the United States. Nearly 37,500 tons of kratom powder and over 200,000 units of dietary supplements...

Fort Myers, FLU.S. Food and Drug Administration

FDA Announces Seizure of Adulterated Dietary Supplements Containing Kratom

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced today that U.S. Marshals, at the agency’s request, seized more than 207,000 units of dietary supplements and bulk dietary ingredients that are or contain kratom, including over 34,000 kilograms of bulk kratom. The dietary supplements are manufactured by Atofil, LLC, which is located in Fort Myers, Florida, and is a subsidiary of Premier Manufacturing Products. The dietary supplements are marketed under the brand names Boosted Kratom, The Devil’s Kratom, Terra Kratom, Sembuh, Bio Botanical, and El Diablo. The seized products are worth approximately $1.3 million.
