FDA Seizes 37,500 Tons of Kratom in Florida

The following update was provided by the National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO). On May 20, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration published on the agency’s website a list of those deemed new tobacco products for which pre-market authorization applications were filed on or before Sept. 9, 2020. A deemed new tobacco product includes electronic cigarettes, cigars, hookah tobacco, pipe tobacco, nicotine gels, and certain dissolvable products which were either not on the market as of Feb. 15, 2007, or were modified after Feb. 15, 2007. According to a court order, applications for pre-market review and authorization for deemed tobacco products that were on the market as of Aug. 8, 2016 were required to be submitted to the FDA by Sep. 9, 2020. For those manufacturers which submitted pre-market authorization applications by the September 9, 2020 deadline, the FDA will generally defer enforcement action against the products covered by the applications for up to one year through Sept. 9, 2021 while the agency reviews the applications unless an application is either not accepted, not filed, or denied.