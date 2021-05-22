Preview: Nuggets begin first round series with Trail Blazers seeking revenge
It seems like a lifetime ago, but it has been just two years since the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers squared off in a playoff series. After missing the playoff the previous five years, the Nuggets finally returned to the postseason back in 2019 with a first round series against the San Antonio Spurs. After downing the Spurs in seven games, the Nuggets matched up against Portland in the second round.www.denverstiffs.com