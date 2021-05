A group of pageant winners are teaming up with the 1Can Organization in Cabarrus to help fight student hunger this upcoming school year. After the pandemic closed schools to in-person learning in 2020, many students were without access to nutritional meals. To help kick start the 2021/22 school year off, Sheryl Kluge, founder of 1Can Inc., plans to donate 1,000 school snack packs to the Cabarrus County and Kannapolis City School systems. To help, six local pageant winners are helping Kluge collect food items for the snack packs.