The Chino Hills City Council honored the winners of the City’s 20th Annual Water Conservation Design-a-Sign Contest virtually during its May 11, 2021 Council Meeting. Twelve winners were recognized from over 130 entries submitted online for their exceptional artwork. This year’s theme was “Every Drop Counts!” and students from kindergarten to 12th grade designed posters promoting water conservation awareness. The winning posters will be converted into street signs and installed on streetlight poles along City Center Drive at the Chino Hills Government Center. Eventually, the street signs will be located in different parks throughout the City.