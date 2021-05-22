Teacher gives science review in character

First and foremost, I would not be able to be here as a writer writing this article for a show about teachers without the teachers I had in my life. So thank you, Mrs. Park, Mrs. Martin, Mr. Ryan, Mr. King (there were two in our school, I had the white one) Prof. Susan Miller, and Professor Wesley Brown. Education is a hell of an occupation and teachers never get enough credit for the conditions they’re put in to make things work. However, this teaser trailer for Abbott Elementary got me feeling like we’re going to see a bit of the real that goes into being a teacher. Dare I day, the trailer Abbott Elementary for this show got me feeling like they’re going to give teachers the shine they been deserving in the media. Considering the cast portraying the teachers and the students seem to be a majority Black, I’m over here thinking ABC just got with the sh– realness. ABC got with the realness for this show is what I was going to say.