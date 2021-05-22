Fluttering about: the musings of a social butterfly -- Powered by the Beatles
Once the CDC began recommending the public wear masks in order to help protect ourselves from COVID-19, rather than complain about it, my husband Dwyer and I decided to embrace it head on, no pun intended. Alas, because my expertise in sewing was limited to replacing buttons, I coordinated with my mom to make masks for our family since they were initially difficult to find. However, once the world realized that masks were here to stay, at least for a while, my Facebook timeline became flooded with advertisements from various companies who jumped on the bandwagon to make them.www.ridgecrestca.com