Fluttering about: the musings of a social butterfly -- Powered by the Beatles

The New Muse 4Tet, led by violinist/violist Gwen Laster, is a post-modern, plain-speakng incarnation of the string quartet, augmented by tabla and voice. Laster has engaged in a series of such ensembles and has also served well under the leaderships of Wadada Leo Smith, Anthony Braxton, the Sun Ra Arkestra, William Parker, Danny Elfman and others. She has also featured as soloist with R&B performers including Aretha Franklin, Nona Hendryx, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez and Rhianna, as well as Shakira in a 2008 Obama inauguration concert. A native of working-class Detroit, Laster moved to New York after completing formal training. Spending decades on the periphery of "rising" stardom in jazz and new music, she has relentlessly pursued a sound which speaks as much of her roots as her ideals, easily folding blues and jazz phrasing and tradition through complex harmonic and rhythmic structures. Her skill as an improviser is matched by her status as a composer and arranger, which brings the focus to Laster's most riveting work yet.