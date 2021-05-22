LTE 5/22/21: Now it blows here every month

Back in 1960, my wife Carole and I put all our worldly possessions into a small trailer, and moved from San Diego to China Lake. The plan was to stay two years or so and then move on. (Obviously, that did not happen). We had been told about the March winds called "termination weather.” Fast forward 61 years. March winds have now somehow turned into every month winds. What has happened? Our patience is wearing a bit thin. Carole's "boogies,” our tomato plants, our usually beautiful Palos Verdes tree out front are all suffering. When will it stop? When will all those JP's on base decide enough is enough and move on? I guess the answer, my friend, is blowin' in the wind?