newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ridgecrest, CA

LTE 5/22/21: Now it blows here every month

Ridgecrest Daily Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 1960, my wife Carole and I put all our worldly possessions into a small trailer, and moved from San Diego to China Lake. The plan was to stay two years or so and then move on. (Obviously, that did not happen). We had been told about the March winds called "termination weather.” Fast forward 61 years. March winds have now somehow turned into every month winds. What has happened? Our patience is wearing a bit thin. Carole's "boogies,” our tomato plants, our usually beautiful Palos Verdes tree out front are all suffering. When will it stop? When will all those JP's on base decide enough is enough and move on? I guess the answer, my friend, is blowin' in the wind?

www.ridgecrestca.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgecrest, CA
City
San Diego, CA
City
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lte#Lte#March Winds#Base#Termination Weather#Trailer#China Lake#Suffering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Country
China
Related
San Jose, CACNN

Here's what we know about the San Jose rail yard shooting

(CNN) — At least eight people are dead after a gunman opened fire at a public transit rail yard in San Jose, California, Wednesday morning. The gunman is dead, according to Deputy Russell Davis of the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. Police also received information about explosive devices inside the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP gambles with Pelosi in opposing Jan. 6 commission

Republicans are lining up to block the creation of an independent panel to investigate the Capitol attack of Jan. 6. But the strategy is not without risks. While sinking the commission would satisfy the Republicans' short-term objective of appeasing former President Trump , it would almost certainly prompt Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to launch a special investigation of her own — one that could play to the long-term advantage of Democrats heading into the 2022 midterms.