Out of all the motorcycles in Royal Enfield's stable, no other machine provides as much versatility and capability as the Himalayan. When I first saw the Himalayan several years ago, I honestly wasn't sure what to make of it. It came across to me as one of the most un-Royal Enfield bikes the company had ever produced. However, after spending some time with it and running it through its paces, it became clear to me what this bike was all about.