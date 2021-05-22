Yamhill County passes resolution requiring parental consent on vaccines

This is a regular, full-time position to provide nursing services for the Community Support Services program. The person in this position may provide both general and special nursing services for individuals with serious mental illness emphasizing medication administration, monitoring, medication skills training, medical case management, health prevention, working with pharmacies, setting up accounts for free medication services, giving injections, and tracking, documenting, and coordinating with physicians as needed. Duties and responsibilities of this position will primarily be carried out in the community and involve work with evidence-based models including Early Assessment and Support Alliance (EASA) http://easacommunity.org/, and Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) https://oceact.org/. Please see https://www.co.yamhill.or.us/hr for more details.