Yamhill County passes resolution requiring parental consent on vaccines

Yamhill County commissioner shares his thoughts on creating a balanced land use systemOne foundation of society is property rights: the right to do what you want with your land. The flipside is the right to not have a neighbor's protected activities extend past their boundaries onto your land or to land held in trust (rivers, air, roads, parks). In Oregon, the laws that govern where activities and development are allowed are "land use." At their heart, the land use laws are about respecting property rights and protecting neighbors from impacts of adjacent activities in order to protect our green spaces...