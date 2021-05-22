newsbreak-logo
Yamhill County passes resolution requiring parental consent on vaccines

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYamhill County has passed a resolution that requires children between 15- and 17-years-old to get their parents’ permission before getting the coronavirus vaccine. It’s at odds with what the state says. In Oregon, the age of medical consent is 15 years old. After the resolution was passed, the Oregon Health...

katu.com
